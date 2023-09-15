Italian pianist Carbone holds lecture-recital at Al Hussein Cultural Centre

By JT - Sep 15,2023 - Last updated at Sep 15,2023

AMMAN — Italian pianist Ingrid Carbone on Thursday evening performed a lecture-recital titled “A Musical Journey Through the Mediterranean” at Al Hussein Cultural Centre.

The event was organised by the Italian embassy in Amman in cooperation with the National Music Conservatory, according to an embassy statement.

“Music is a key part of Italian culture and we are very glad of having the opportunity of hosting such a talented Italian musician here in Amman,” Italian Ambassador Luciano Pezzotti said, addressing the audience.

The programme included piano recitals by Italian composer Ruggiero Leoncavallo and German composer Franz Listz.

Carbone chose not just to perform a concert, but to provide an opportunity to spread musical and cultural knowledge through her lecture — concert, the statement said

Prior to Thursday’s event Carbone shared her expertise with the National Music Conservatory, offering individual masterclasses to a number of piano students.

This initiative is in line with the Italian embassy’s commitment to promote Italian culture and reinforce the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, according to the satement.