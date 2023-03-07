Italian Design Day kicks off in Amman

Visitors are seen browsing the products on display during the launch of the seventh Italian Design Day at the Zara Centre in Amman on Tuesday (Photo by Tara Lumley-Savile)

AMMAN — The 7th edition of Italian Design Day (IDD) kicked off at the Zara Centre in Amman on Tuesday, offering Jordanians an insight into the country’s expertise in design, relating to a wide array of products with a focus on sustainability and practicality.

The global event, launched in 2017 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, was organised in Amman by the Italian embassy and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

More than 100 embassies, consulates and ITA agencies from all over the world will participate in this year’s event that aims to promote Italian products, according to an embassy statement.

The theme of the 2023 IDD is “The Quality that Lights Up. The Energy of Design for People and the Environment”, and pays particular attention to sustainability, a value that was also prominent in last year’s event. A photo exhibition was also held under the theme of IDD 2023.

The event is showcasing furniture and accessories from major Italian brands available in Jordan, which were curated by leading Jordanian showrooms. It also features the participation of the Italian Design Testimonial, Simona Bordone, Professor of Design History at IED Milan who is also responsible for special projects for Domus magazine.

At the event’s opening, Italy’s Ambassador to Jordan Luciano Pezzotti stressed that “now more than ever, thinking about circular economy and product recycling is a global urgency”.

“The future asks us to review our ways of unbridled and unsustainable consumption for the planet,” the ambassador said in the statement.

“Italy provides 100 countries with its historical expertise in the field of design, showing how it represents an essential tool in the search for sustainable solutions. Today in Jordan we renew our willingness to work together for change,” he noted.

“We have understood that everything is precious, we have known for a long time that resources are not infinite. Design is the tool to make this awareness evident in every single project”, the statement quoted Bordone as saying.

”We know that the reuse of materials is essential to limit the exploitation of resources and that with new technologies, which involve research, this is possible,” she added.

Within the IDD’s framework, Bordone will also give a special lecture at the University of Jordan, organised for students of architecture, fine arts and the Italian language.

Speaking to The Jordan Times during the event, the ambassador termed the exhibition as “a window to Italy”.

“We have our own spirit in using colours and materials. Design represents our culture and people,” he said, adding that this exhibition plays a large role in bringing Italian design to Jordan.

“When you explore design, you explore new materials,” he said adding that “Milan is the world’s capital of fashion and design”, which connects Italy with the design industry worldwide.

The exhibition will run until March 11 from 4pm to 9pm. Admission is free.