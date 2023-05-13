Issawi holds follow-up meetings with Jerash representatives

By JT - May 13,2023 - Last updated at May 13,2023

In an implementation of Royal directives, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi meets with representatives from Jerash on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — In an implementation of Royal directives, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi conducted a series of follow-up meetings with representatives from Jerash.

The series of meetings, which took place last Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, was built upon a gathering between His Majesty King Abdullah and dignitaries and representatives of the governorate, held earlier this month, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The meeting aimed to identify the needs and proposals of the locals to develop the governorate’s tourism and agriculture potential, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

All requests and proposals will be coordinated with the relevant authorities for study and follow up, with the Royal Hashemite Court to oversee operations to ensure alignment with government plans and programmes, Issawi stressed.

Issawi highlighted Royal directives to actively engage with citizens across the country, listen to their demands and needs, and exert all efforts to fulfill the needs of the people within the scope of available resources and in coordination with the appropriate agencies.

A number of Royal initiatives were implemented in Jerash over the past few years, covering various development and services sectors, Issawi said.

Issawi stressed that Royal initiatives are ongoing, and will focus on development projects that will provide job opportunities.

For their part, the representatives extended their appreciation for His Majesty and HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s visit, and for providing assistance to the governorate.

The representatives also expressed their warmest congratulations to his Majesty King Abdullah and her Majesty Queen Rania on the occasion of the approaching wedding date of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

During their discussions, the speakers focused on crucial issues and requirements, emphasising the establishment of development projects necessary for their respective areas. These initiatives aimed to enhance the region's developmental aspects, promote its tourism potential, alleviate poverty and unemployment, empower youth, attract investments and leverage the governorate's competitive advantages in the tourism and agricultural sectors.