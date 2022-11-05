Issawi checks up on phosphate hills rehabilitation project progress

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on an inspection tour at the phosphate hills rehabilitation project in Zarqa’s Russaifa District on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Following Royal directives, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee on the implementation of Royal initiatives, on Saturday toured the phosphate hills rehabilitation project as part of an inspection tour in Zarqa’s Russaifa District.

Issawi was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan, Minister of Public Works, Housing and Transport Maher Abul Samen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) Mohammad Thneibat, Mayor of Amman Yousef Shawarbeh and CEO of JPMC AbdulWahab Rowad.

Issawi was also accompanied by Governor of Zarqa Hassan Jbour and a number of representatives from relevant ministries and municipalities.

His Majesty King Abdullah, during a visit to Russaifa District, listened to the difficulties faced by residents concerning environmental pollution.

His Majesty directed that solutions to environmental problems be expedited, especially in the phosphate hills, highlighting the importance of improving services and infrastructure.

Issawi underlined His Majesty's interest in protecting the environment, preserving it and ensuring its sustainability through implementing multiple initiatives and development plans, the main objective of which is to achieve significant improvement in the development of the environmental sector.

He also referred to the ministerial committee, formed under the chairmanship of Krishan, to follow up the implementation of the project.

Issawi called for cooperation in completing the national project in order to enhance the district and render it a recreational and development investment area full of environmentally friendly parks, playgrounds and recreational places, extending appreciation to all stakeholders from various sectors for implementing Royal directives.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Krishan reviewed the progress and studies conducted by the ministerial committee concerned with following up the work of the project, noting that several obstacles and challenges hindering the implementation of the project have been resolved.