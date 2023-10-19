Israeli aggression on Gaza crossed all boundaries of human values — PM

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh speaks during an emergency session of the Lower House on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday stressed Jordan's commitment to stand against all attempts to displace the Palestinians from their homeland, stressing that this determination is shared by all Jordanians, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, who stand with the Palestinians in the face of the ruthless Israeli aggression.

This aggression has crossed all boundaries of human values, ethics and international law, he said, condemning the heinous attack on the Baptist Hospital.

During a Lower House emergency session held to discuss the situation in Gaza, Khasawneh stressed the importance of preserving and strengthening the Kingdom’s internal cohesion to continue support for the Palestinian cause and ensure the Palestinians resilience while seeking the realisation of their legitimate rights, mainly the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

Echoing King Abdullah’s saying “Our compass will always point to Palestine, with Jerusalem in its heart”, Khasawneh emphasised the Kingdom’s commitment to the Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Underlining Amman’s unwavering support for the Palestinians, the premier said: “Jordan will spare no effort in providing humanitarian and medical assistance to the Palestinians; an air bridge will be launched as soon as possible to deliver food, medicine and humanitarian supplies to Gaza”.

He also praised the efforts of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army in operating the military field hospital in Gaza.

Khasawneh also clarified that his remarks about attempts to incite against the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and security agencies were not directed at any particular journalist.

The press, media, journalists and media professionals have always been in line with the unified stance of the leadership, the Jordanian people, the legislative authority and the government, he said.

Addressing the MPs, the prime minister stressed the presence of dangerous content circulating on social media, which essentially seeks to affect Jordan's internal affairs and incite divisions against national cohesion.

This content also attempts to incite against the army, the security agencies’ personnel, he added.

Khasawneh reiterated that the scope of peaceful demonstrations is “unlimited”.