'Iron metal production in ancient times involved multiple craftspeople, highly specialised technical knowledge'

The library of the CBRL with books and periodicals on the Levant and the Middle East (Photo by Saeb Rawashdeh)

AMMAN — After moving its headquarters from Tla Al Ali to Jabel Luweibdeh in March 2022, the Council for British Research in the Levant (CBRL) continued with its transition.

The COVID pandemic initiated the relocation of the institute and meanwhile a previous director Carol Palmer was replaced by Jane Humphris, an archaeologist specialised in ancient iron production.

"To produce an iron metal in ancient times involved multiple craftspeople and highly specialised technical knowledge, and required significant quantities of natural resources such as fueland economically viable iron ore. Iron was used to make valuable agricultural tools, weapons, architectural implements and other items which were stronger and more durable thanthose made of other types of materials," Humphris explained.

She added that therefore, iron production, and the iron objects produced, had far-reaching impacts, which means that understanding ancient iron production provides a fascinating window into the past.

"With the team in Amman, we have developed ambitious plans for CBRL’s institute. We have just created a new Research Lab and are hiring to increase the number of researchers we have working in Jordan. We are also developing an exciting programme of events and have relaunched our monthly newsletter which outlines the activities and opportunities CBRL is providing," said Humphris, who spent 20 years researching ancient iron production in Africa, with most recent projects being in Sudan and Ethiopia.

"We are also working hard to digitise our unique archives and will continue uploading our archive collections to our open access digital repository which is available to all who would like to use it," Humphris said.

"More generally, we intend to continue to grow our impact and activities, to welcome people to the institute to use our facilities, and to be an academic hub for researchers to come together to learn from each other and develop new ideas," she added.

Collaborating with Jordanian universities remains a priority for CBRL," the researcher underlined, adding that one way they will be continuing to do this is via the launch of a new Graduate Network in 2025.

Regarding ongoing projects, the CBRL in Amman works with several high-impact research projects, including projects focusing on aerial archaeology, the British Mandate period, the relationships between heritage, space and youth, and community heritage.

"We continue to provide research funding and support to those researching subjects across the Humanities and Social Sciences and related disciplines, aligning our support to our five research themes: heritage, understanding the past and its present impacts; states, societies and cultures of the Levant; cities and urbanisation; refugees, migration, displacement and diasporas; and challenges of sustainability and resilience, Humphris noted.

These themes, which are revised periodically, ensure the CBRL remains at the forefront of cutting-edge research, Humphris explained.

Before coming to the CBRL, Humphris directed another of the British International Research Institutes (the British institutes in Easter Africa), for six years.

"This provides me with a wealth of experience in running an international research organisation. Nevertheless, all organisations are different, and as we all know, the Levant is a particularly complex region within which to work," she said.

"I realised very quickly that I am blessed with an excellent team of talented, committed and experienced individuals who share my vision of continuing to grow the CBRL as we work towards our mission to advance knowledge and understanding of the peoples and cultures of the Levant," Humphris added.

"The road will not always be smooth, but with this team, and with the support of our Board of Trustees and funders, I think 2025 will be a very productive year for CBRL," Humphris concluded.