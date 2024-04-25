Irish foreign minister visits Palestinian refugee camp in Amman, vows support to UNRWA

AMMAN - As part of his official visit to the Middle East, Irish deputy Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday visited the Talbieh Camp for Palestinian refugees in Amman.

During his visit to the camp, located some 35 kilometres south of Amman, Martin reaffirmed Ireland's commitment to UNRWA and the vital role it plays in providing healthcare, education, sanitation, and other services to Palestine Refugees.

Accompanying Martin were Ambassador of Ireland to Jordan Marianne Bolger, and other senior Irish officials.

Martin toured an UNRWA-funded school and medical clinic in the camp.

“I witnessed firsthand the essential work UNRWA is doing to improve the lives of Palestinian refugees,” Martin said, adding, “This is clear evidence of UNRWA’s key role in creating opportunities and a future for young Palestinian refugees.”

In January, 12 UNRWA staff have been accused by Israel for being part in the October 7 attack. Weeks following the allegation, 16 countries, including Germany, UK, Canada, suspended funding to UNRWA.

Germany, UNRWA's second-biggest donor, said on Wednesday it would resume cooperation with the UN Palestinian refugee agency.

Responding to these allegations, the UN terminated nine out of the 12 accused staff and vowed to hold its employees accountable

An external review of the neutrality of the UN RELIEF agency has concluded that UNRWA has a number of procedures and mechanisms in place to ensure its neutrality, but there is room for improvement.

“There is always room for improvement and some issues related to neutrality persist; this is why this mission was created,” Catherine Colonna, the commission’s chair, told reporters at a briefing at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday.

In February, Ireland contributed 20 million euros to the UNRWA budget, ensuring the continuity of critical services across all five fields of operation.

"Ireland remains resolute in advocating for Palestine Refugees and promoting peace and security in the region," Martin emphasized,”