Iqlaa promotes business linkages for micro and small businesses

AMMAN — Within the scope of USAID Informal Livelihood Advancement Activity (Iqlaa), The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham-Jordan), in collaboration with the lead implementer Mercy Corps, held a two-day business matchmaking and linkages event at Jordan International Exhibition Centre in Mecca Mall, in Amman, Jordan.

The event brought together around 60 home-based businesses (HBBs) and micro and small enterprises (MSEs) from several governorates with leading larger enterprises, including traders, manufacturers, and service providers from various sectors across the kingdom, fostering a dynamic environment for business collaboration.

The matchmaking and linkages event allowed HBBs and MSEs to showcase their diverse products and services through dedicated exhibition spaces. Larger enterprises visiting the exhibitors engaged in fruitful discussions with participating MSEs.

“Maybe more than any other time, micro and small businesses in Jordan are struggling to make ends meet in a highly competitive market and a relatively lower demand than supply. Since it started in May 2022, the USAID-funded Iqlaa programme has focused on supporting home-based, micro and small enterprises to grow and become more resilient. One of the main objectives of the programme, which is improving MSEs’ access to business opportunities, is being reflected in this two-day event,” said Ayat Tawil, Economic Specialist at USAID.

The two-day event witnessed increased interest from all participants, resulting in potential business deals and an evident growing appetite for local sourcing. Prior to the event, AmCham trained participating MSEs to be equipped and ready to seize this opportunity and potentially secure business deals with the visiting larger enterprises.

USAID Informal Livelihoods Advancement Activity (Iqlaa) is a five-year programme funded by USAID, which started in 2022 and aims to support Jordan's HBBs and MSEs to grow, transform, and become resilient to future challenges. Iqlaa’s approach explores new ways of doing business and improving access to finance, markets, and services. The programme focuses on four sectors: agriculture, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, and services, with a particular focus on technology development and implementation.

AmCham-Jordan is a leading Jordanian business association established in 1999 under the Jordanian Association Law, with over 250 members companies and professionals with the mission to contribute towards economic development through the promotion of Jordan and U.S. trade and investment relations, business development, policy & advocacy, human resources development, and business community outreach.