Investment minister discusses investment strategies with UK officials

May 01,2024 - Last updated at May 01,2024

Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf meets in London with UK Minister of State for Middle Eastern Affairs Lord (Tariq) Ahmed over strategies to enhance investment ties between the two countries (Petra photo)

LONDON — Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf met in London with UK Minister of State for Middle Eastern Affairs Lord (Tariq) Ahmed over strategies to enhance investment ties between the two countries.

Saqqaf, who is currently in an official visit to the UK, voiced her aspiration to boost cooperation with the UK through organising visits to the Kingdom aimed at acquainting potential investors with the diverse investment opportunities available, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She reviewed the significant positive developments in Jordan's investment climate, aligning with the country's Economic Modernisation Vision 2033.

Saqqaf also participated in a discussion panel attended by Chair of the Arab British Chamber of Commerce Elizabeth Symons, along with 40 business leaders and Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas, where she reviewed Jordan's business environment, investment prospects, and its competitive advantages.

She went over the Investment Environment Law and its benefits for foreign investors, as well as public and private partnership initiatives, calling on British investors and companies to benefit from the economic and investment environment provided by Jordanian laws.

Symons commended the relations between Jordan and the UK, highlighting the Ministry of Investment's efforts to boost economic ties and attract investments.

She stressed the importance of activating economic and investment relations between Jordanian and British companies, and increasing British investments in Jordan.

Saqqaf also met with representatives from various British companies in the energy, ICT, mining, media, and the film industry fields, where she gave a briefing on key investment opportunities within these sectors in Jordan, and highlighted incentives, exemptions, and investment facilities provided under the Investment Environment Law.