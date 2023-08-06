Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, and guests during a workshop organised by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan on Saturday (Petra photos)

AMMAN — The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan ([email protected]) on Saturday held a comprehensive workshop focused on optimal international strategies and practices in information technology outsourcing.

The workshop was attended by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh and moderated by the globally renowned Canadian consultant and outsourcing specialist Olga Fragis, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hanandeh emphasised the notable achievements in this field by Jordanian companies, which currently employs approximately 20,000 specialised workers.

He underscored Jordan’s potential to become a major outsourcing hub, mainly due to the availability of creative talent.

The strong infrastructure, a conducive legal framework and supportive ministry programmes, including “Youth, Technology, and Jobs” and “Jordan Source”, further contribute to this potential, he said.

The minister shed light on the sector’s challenges, such as the significant digital skills gap and the pressing need to bridge it.

He stressed the need for educational reforms to equip graduates for this growing sector.

The minister highlighted the government’s “unwavering support” to the sector, pledging the necessary assistance to technology firms through various incentives aimed at boosting the demand-supply dynamics in the labour market.

Moataz Nabulsi, a board member of [email protected] and chairman of the outsourcing sector council at the association, expressed confidence in Jordan’s outsourcing services sector, referring to its consistent growth.

CEO of [email protected] Nidal Bitar highlighted the association’s founding mission to position Jordan as a significant technological hub in the region, describing the endeavour as successful thanks to the support of various partners, such as the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Bitar discussed the “Uni-Match” project, a collaborative effort with Education for Employment-Jordan (EFE-Jordan), funded by GIZ, noting that the project aims to increase exports from 10 Jordanian companies and create employment for 250 IT specialists.

This will be realised by building corporate capabilities, connecting them with clients in the Arab Gulf countries, Iraq and the European Union, and providing specialised training based on market demand.

Diana Hollmann, head of the GIZ project promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises, acknowledged the support the agency extends to the IT sector in enhancing market access, finance and talent.

Fragis expressed her gratitude to the production association for the opportunity to contribute to the event, reinforcing Jordan’s promising talent pool and its prospective role in the outsourcing field.

Israa Awajan, the chief of the project management unit at EFE-Jordan, shared that the organisation operates within a global network, managed locally in the MENA region with support offices in the US, Europe and the UAE.

Awajan noted that since its establishment, the organisation has successfully trained over 23,000 young people, with women representing 70 per cent of trainees.