Interior minister, UNDP official discuss expanding support across Jordan

Interior Minister Mazen Faraya meets with Abdallah Dardari, the assistant secretary-general and director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at UNDP, on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Interior Minister Mazen Faraya and Abdallah Dardari, the assistant secretary-general and director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at UNDP, discussed opportunities for cooperation on Sunday.

During the meeting, Faraya reviewed the ministry’s efforts in the development field and the humanitarian services provided to Syrian refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also referred to the Kingdom’s efforts to achieve economic recovery, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, by launching the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), the political modernisation system and public sector development projects. Faraya commended the UNDP’s role in supporting local development programmes.

Faraya stressed the importance of UNDP-implemented projects to cover all the Kingdom’s governorates, expressing the Kingdom’s aspirations for donors to contribute to EMV’s projects.

Dardari said that UNDP will continue to provide support to Jordan and expand this assistance to include all groups.

He also noted that UNDP is considering plans to develop low-cost financial resources and enhance the financing system to expand support for small companies, aiming to help 10,000 companies over the next four years.

He affirmed UNDP’s readiness to support the ministry in developing a comprehensive national vision aimed to enhance its development and entrepreneurial role.