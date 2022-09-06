Interactive map of Kingdom's natural resources launched

A view of an interactive map of Jordan's mineral, oil and gas resources on the Energy Ministry's platform

AMMAN — Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh on Monday launched an interactive map to market the mineral resource sector and the oil and gas excavation sector, showing the geographic distribution and technical information on available investment opportunities in the two fields.

Kharabsheh said that the map provides complete information to direct investors searching for options in the mining sector in a bid to save time and effort in finding accurate information, coming as part of His Majesty King Abdullah's vision to attract investment and keep pace with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The minister said that the map shows areas of raw minerals that are open to investments, including 13 different mineral resources: Basalt, bentonite, chalk, copper, diatomite, dolomite, feldspat, gold, gypsum, kaolin, phosphate, limestone, and quartz, according to a ministry statement.

He added that the map enables investors or researchers to interact with the information in a simple way, noting that they can identify the location and coordinates of a specific mineral in several ways.

Kharabsheh said that when selecting any governorate on the map, its available minerals pop up, and if investors want to look for a certain mineral, locations and geographical distributions will appear for the given item.

He noted that the map has a special section for shale oil which shows the areas open to investment in shale energy as well as other areas that are open to investment in shale oil for the purpose of producing cement.

The minister pointed out that allocating a special section for shale oil is because of the raw resource’s wide availability across the Kingdom, the fourth largest country in the world in terms shale reserves.

The map can be reached through the following link: https://memr.tiny.us/47es2ps8.