Instagram awareness campaign takes stand against cyberbullying  

By Zena Hiasat - May 17,2023 - Last updated at May 17,2023

Participants are seen during the launch of an awareness campaign organised by Instagram Jordan to combat cyberbullying in Amman on Sunday (Photo courtesy of organisers)

AMMAN — Instagram on Sunday launched their first awareness campaign in Jordan titled #Al-Malafiz_Saad with the aim of combating the scourge of online bullying.

The title of the campaign comes from an Arabic expression that can be loosely translated as “a person’s words should be gentle and beautiful”.

A group of content makers and influencers on the Instagram platform are partaking in the campaign to be partners in spreading knowledge and awareness through their accounts.

The campaign seeks to enhance the awareness of users of all age groups of the negative impact of cyberbullying psychologically and socially, and hate speech in general, according to an Instagram statement

It also aims to consolidate the importance of positive online dialogue and the impact of kind words on others, based on the belief in the effective role of influencers in spreading positivity, especially for delivering information and spreading awareness, the statement said.

Metta’s MENA Public Policy Manager in Jordan and Palestine Zaid Ghaith said that bullying and verbal harassment represent a huge challenge and a complex issue that must be addressed without haste.

“We do our best to limit the spread of this type of content on our platforms, but we also want to provide for our community with the necessary tools to protect themselves from content that may be offensive. In partnership with influencers and prominent content creators in Jordan, the #Al-Malafiz_Saad campaign confirms our commitment to combating bullying and building a safer society on various Meta platforms,” Ghaith told The Jordan Times.

Rawan Bassomi, an Instagram content creator, held the view that leaving a positive imprint in life is important.

“Hearing or reading positive comments lifts up my mood, and motivates me to give more to society. We can eliminate hate speech by thinking of how you would react when receiving a similar hate message before you send it to someone,” she told The Jordan Times.

Dolly Dib, an Instagram influencer who shares travel tips, told The Jordan Times: “Your true value does not come from what others think of you.”

The campaign also aims to educate the community about Instagram’s rules about bullying and its anti-bullying tools that are available to the public. These tools enable people to protect their accounts from bullying and unwanted comments, encourage positive interactions, and help them defend themselves, the social media platform said.

Instagram will also review the latest trends in updating its firewalls to protect its growing community around the world, the statement said.