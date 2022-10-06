Inspections detect over-prescribed medication at centres for people with disabilities 

AMMAN — The Ministry of Social Development, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) and the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), has held periodic inspections to detect medication that is over-prescribed to the residents of government, private and volunteer-run centres for people with disabilities since September 2021.

This week, a variety of medications were found in one of the centres, including 28 types of medication that were supplied via a medical prescription, with a number of 4,718 excess pills. Out of the total medication discovered, five types are listed as dangerous drugs, totalling 1,333 tablets, the ministry said on Thursday, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

A total of 76 out of 107 people in the centres have access to monthly medication, constituting up to 1,000 prescription pills, the ministry added.

Based on the committee’s report, the Minister of Social Development decided to suspend a number of relevant officials and has formed an investigation panel.

On September 26, 2021, the Minister of Social Development created the panel to monitor the medication prescribed to the residents of these centres.