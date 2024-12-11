Insights on role of heritage projects in the aftermath of conflicts

In Georgia, a remarkable project exemplifies the profound impact heritage restoration can have on communities affected by conflict (Photo courtesy of Union Rempart)

AMMAN — Cultural heritage faces severe challenges due to military conflicts around the world. These threats make the preservation of this heritage a critical endeavour, not just for the sake of history but for the people whose identities and communities are tied to these cultural landmarks.

In this context, projects like “Facing Change: Jordan 2024,” organised by the Petra National Trust (PNT) in collaboration with the British Council, the Cultural Protection Fund (CPF) and the International National Trusts Organisation (INTO), highlight how the restoration work of Georgia’s Tsikarauli Tower fostered resilience, rebuilt the local communities, and promoted dialogue.

The international conference, held in Amman, brought together 130 experts from 20 countries to discuss best practices for preserving cultural and natural heritage in the face of modern challenges. HRH Princess Dana Firas, president of PNT and UNESCO Jordan, opened the event by addressing the ongoing war in Gaza, which has caused irreversible damage and claimed countless Palestinian lives.

Rebuilding identity in Georgia

The Tsikarauli Tower, a 16th to 17th century monument, suffered significant damage during the Second Chechen War when a missile struck it in 2001.

For years, the tower remained neglected due to its remote location near the South Ossetia border and challenging terrain. However, a partnership among Union Rempart, ALIPH (International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas), INTO and the National Trust of Georgia launched a restoration project that concluded in September 2023.

Marie-Georges Pagel-Brousse, President of Union Rempart, a French organisation founded in 1966 to bring together civil societies around collective cultural projects, emphasised the symbolic power of such initiatives during the conference in Amman. “Restoration work helps to preserve local history and identity by working in a respectful way and bringing ancient monuments to their authentic original features,” she explained.

“By involving residents, we create a sense of belonging, while volunteer work fosters diversity and mutual understanding,” she added.

Despite logistical hurdles, including landslides and difficult road access, the project involved 42 volunteers from France and Georgi, demonstrating the value of community-driven restoration efforts in remote areas.

Giorgi Burjanadze, archaeologist and administrator at the National Agency for Cultural Heritage preservation of Georgia, shared his experience: “It was two weeks full of memories where we gained a lot of knowledge. This project raised awareness among Georgians about the tower and the local heritage of this region, boosting tourism initiatives like tour guiding trails,” he said during the conference.

Heritage as a catalyst for resilience and growth

Heritage restoration projects extend beyond physical reconstruction, they carry a profound symbolic weight. As Pagel-Brousse noted, “The restoration of destroyed heritage is a powerful symbolic act that can help communities mourn what has been lost, bringing collective resilience, reconstruction, and peace. It provides a place of remembrance for future generations.”

Such initiatives also educate local communities in conservation techniques, enabling sustainable preservation efforts.

In Georgia, the project demonstrated how heritage conservation could stimulate economic growth. Restored sites attract tourists, generating income and creating long-term opportunities for local communities. Pagel-Brousset highlighted the broader benefits, noting that these projects reduce dependence on humanitarian aid by fostering self-reliance and local pride.

Challenges and opportunities in global context

The “Facing Change” conference and the restoration of Tsikarauli Tower underline the global relevance of heritage conservation, reflecting a growing recognition of the importance of cultural heritage in post-conflict recovery. By engaging diverse stakeholders – from local residents to international volunteers – and incorporating educational components, these projects create a shared sense of purpose and promote dialogue among different communities.

As Princess Dana Firas said in her speech, “We meet during a difficult time in our region.” This sentiment resonates far beyond the Middle-East region, reminding us that heritage preservation is a shared responsibility. In places like Gaza, where conflict continues to erode both human lives and cultural identity, and in Georgia, where the restoration of Tsikarauli Tower stands as a testament to resilience, heritage projects demonstrate that it is possible not only to rebuild the structures but also the shared histories of the communities.