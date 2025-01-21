Innovation, collaboration set tone for 2025 at BSCC New Year’s reception

The event focuses on the pivotal role of technology and collaboration in driving growth for the year ahead (Photo by Rawan Adwan)

ZURICH — The British-Swiss Chamber of Commerce (BSCC) commenced the New Year with an "inspiring" reception that gathered a diverse array of thought leaders, innovators and business professionals.

The event, held in Zurich, focused on the pivotal role of technology and collaboration in driving growth for the year ahead and beyond.

Co-hosted by President of the BSCC Inga Beale and Director of Google Cloud Switzerland and Austria Roi Tavor, the evening featured a compelling panel discussion entitled “Powering Growth through Innovation.”

The speakers offered invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of UK-Swiss relations, particularly in the wake of Brexit.

British Ambassador to Switzerland James Squire opened the discussion by addressing the positive dynamics of the UK-Swiss relationship, highlighting the importance of bilateral agreements designed to enhance mobility, digital innovation and education.

Squire pointed to success stories like Revolut as examples of how businesses can scale globally from these two nations.

Swiss Ambassador to the UK Markus Leitner reflected on the "historic" ties that connect the UK and Switzerland, emphasising ongoing initiatives, including a memorandum of understanding on scientific cooperation and a youth mobility scheme, which aim to strengthen collaboration.

Leitner also noted the UK’s advantages in scaling businesses and accessing project financing, essential for fostering innovation. Dame Inga Beale discussed the synergy between the two countries, underscoring their shared values of pragmatism, a robust rule of law and leadership in financial services.

She described Switzerland as a beacon of innovation, attracting global talent and fostering meaningful collaboration across various sectors. The panel discussion, skillfully moderated by Stephanie Voigt of Google, provided a wealth of perspectives on how the UK and Switzerland can deepen their collaboration to unlock transformative opportunities.

The dialogue highlighted the potential for joint ventures and partnerships that could lead to significant advancements in technology and business.

BSCC General Manager Robert Dorlin and his team were "commended for organising such a well-curated event."

The speakers’ expertise and insights served to reinforce the strength of British-Swiss relations and will continue to inspire attendees to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

"As we step into 2025, the atmosphere is charged with optimism about the possibilities for collaboration, growth, and innovation between these two remarkable countries."

"The BSCC New Year’s Reception has set a promising tone for the year ahead, paving the way for impactful partnerships and transformative achievements. As an artist, I am excited about the role that creativity will play in shaping these future collaborations."