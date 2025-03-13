Industry minister highlights efforts to empower women, boost economic participation

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah, during a panel discussion to celebrate International Women’s Day, says that the government’s Economic Modernisation Vision adopts a "holistic and sustainable" approach to enhance women’s economic involvement (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah on Wednesday stressed the government’s commitment to prioritising women’s empowerment across all sectors, reflecting the Kingdom’s broader approach to fostering a comprehensive societal role for women, as outlined by Royal directives.

Qudah made his remarks during a panel discussion organised by the ministry to celebrate International Women’s Day, in collaboration with the "Innovative Pathways" project aimed at supporting employment through private sector growth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister noted that the government’s Economic Modernisation Vision adopts a "holistic and sustainable" approach to enhance women’s economic involvement.

He highlighted several significant initiatives led by the ministry, such as the creation of the Women’s Empowerment Unit, the formation of a national team for supporting women-owned businesses, and the introduction of the 2024 Governance Instructions for Shareholding Companies, which mandate at least 20 per cent female representation on company boards.

The government has adopted a national definition for women-owned or women-managed enterprises and established policies to promote women's participation in government procurement, all part of its efforts to improve women’s economic standing, he pointed out.

The minister added that 108 women-owned or women-managed businesses have been supported through the Industrial Support Fund, with plans to support at least 50 more in the near future.

He also said that the government seeks to establish nurseries in industrial cities, which are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The session was attended by "prominent" businesswomen, industry and commerce representatives, officials from the German embassy in Amman, the (I-PSD/GIZ) programme, as well as key stakeholders from women’s organisations and the private sector.

Dana Zoubi, the ministry’s secretary-general and leader of the national team for empowering women-owned businesses, presented an update on the achievements made to increase women’s participation in the economy.

Zoubi noted that future initiatives will focus on providing advisory services to small and medium-sized businesses, especially concerning legal and regulatory matters, improving communication with government bodies, and increasing knowledge about the rights of shareholders and board members.

She also cited efforts to showcase the successes of Jordanian businesswomen, create incubators within industrial zones, and build an interactive database and networking platforms to connect female entrepreneurs.

Regarding export growth and market access, Zoubi referred to initiatives to build export capacity, including launching financial support programmes and raising awareness about financing options, pointing out that the ministry plans to support businesses in effectively integrating e-commerce into their operations.