Industrial delegation visits Baghdad to boost economic ties

AMMAN — A Jordanian industrial delegation on Friday began a visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, aimed to enhance joint economic relations and benefit from the current opportunities in the Iraqi market to reach complementary industrial partnerships and projects.

Organised by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), in cooperation with Jordan Export House, the several-day visit will feature talks with Iraqi industrial and commercial activities and the Jordanian-Iraqi business forum on the sidelines of the Baghdad International Fair, as Jordanian industrial companies are set to participate through a special pavilion.

JCI Chairman Fathi Jaghbir said that the delegation's trip seeks to enhance the presence of Jordanian industries in the Iraqi market, as it is a "strategic depth" for national exports, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jaghbir stressed the chamber's efforts to increase Jordanian exports to Iraq to previous "high" levels years ago when the Iraqi market accounted for about 20 per cent of total national exports.

Jaghbir said the forum, which will be attended by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Khaled Batal, comes within the framework of "close" private-public sectors' cooperation to enhance mutual economic relations, adding that the event will see a dialogue session on Jordanian-Iraqi trade exchange, themed: "Visions and a Bright Future".

Jaghbir noted the private sector's "intensive" efforts made, in cooperation with the government to enhance trade exchange and deepen relations among Jordanian and Iraqi business owners and companies, have begun to yield "tangible" outcomes.

Jaghbir noted that this growth was reflected in the "remarkable" increase in Jordanian exports to the Iraqi market, which reached 45 per cent during 11 months of last year.

Two years ago, he said the JCI successfully organised a specialised exhibition for Jordanian industries in Baghdad, with the participation of the "largest" foreign industrial delegation, which was followed by holding several joint forums in Jordan and Iraq, concluding many understandings with the Iraqi private sector, and establishing joint chambers.

Head of the JCI's Iraq file Ihab Qadiri said that the forum will witness a "wide" presence from the Jordanian industrial sector, as 70 Jordanian companies will attend the event, which confirms the "strategic" position of the Iraqi market as a "major" destination for Jordanian exports.

National exports to Iraq achieved a "remarkable" growth of 45.6 per cent during 11 months of last year, reaching JD830 million, compared with JD570 million for the same period in 2023, according to official data.

Iraq also ranked second with 25.4 per cent of the total value of Jordanian exports to the countries of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA), which amounted to JD3.257 billion during 11 months of last year.