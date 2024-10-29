Indonesian embassy celebrates independence day in Amman

Indonesian Embassy in Amman celebrates on Monday the 79th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence (Photo by Ahmed Khlifat)

AMMAN — The Indonesian Embassy in Amman celebrated on Monday the 79th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence, highlighting the nation’s deepening ties with Jordan and its support for the Palestinian cause.

The reception was graced by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa, who recently attended the inauguration of Indonesia’s new President and Vice President as a special envoy of His Majesty King Abdullah.

“This year’s reception is different, clouded by feelings of heartbreak and frustration at witnessing cruel acts against humanity that cause the suffering of civilians, including women and children, in this region,” said Ade Padmo Sarwono, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine.

Ambassador Sarwono reported that Indonesia’s hospital in Beit Lahia, located north of Jabalia in North Gaza and fully funded by Indonesian citizens, has sustained severe damage from recent bombings and is now operating at limited capacity.

Israeli forces recently set fire to the Indonesian Hospital, one of only three hospitals that were still partially functional and sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Emphasising President Subianto’s strong stance in support of Palestinian independence in his inaugural address, Ambassador Sarwono reminded attendees of Indonesia’s historic 1928 pledge for sovereignty, highlighting the nation’s standing solidarity with Palestine.

“Ninety-six years ago, even before our independence, Indonesian youth pledged their devotion to one homeland, one nation, and one language, Indonesian —a turning point in our journey to independence,” he said.

He reaffirmed that Indonesia remains non-aligned, choosing diplomacy over military alliances, and emphasised that the relationship between Indonesia and Jordan is rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to the Palestinian cause.

“Indonesia and Jordan stand hand-in-hand in supporting the Palestinian people,” he added. “Both nations are actively working toward a ceasefire in Gaza and extending humanitarian aid.”

Sarwono added that representatives from Indonesia, including the President-elect and Ministry of Defence, recently attended a conference on the Gaza humanitarian crisis, held in Jordan in June as part of His Majesty King Abdullah’s initiative to stop the war, reflecting Indonesia’s commitment to the cause and to His Majesty efforts.

In efforts to alleviate the suffering in Gaza, Sarwono noted that Indonesia sent 60 tons of food and essentials via Jordan and formed partnerships with Jordan-based organizations to deliver further humanitarian support.

Sarwono said that, with the support of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), an Indonesian aircraft joined the eighth humanitarian airdrop to Gaza.

In collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), the Indonesia ambassador said that the Indonesian National Alms Agency (Baznas) has established mobile child clinics for Palestinian refugees in Jordan, marking the second clinic of its kind in the region. This initiative seeks to provide accessible healthcare services to Palestinian refugees who have limited access to essential medical care.

Additionally, through a partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, Indonesian charity DaulatPahitPeduli offered support to three Palestinian children, enabling them to spend time with family in Indonesia.

Amid the challenges facing UNRWA, Sarwono said that Indonesia has continued its political and financial support, increasing its annual contribution in 2024.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a written statement delivered to the UN at the UNRWA "Pledging Conference" at the UN Headquarters in New York on July 12, “The government announced a new commitment to increase its regular voluntary contribution to UNRWA by $1.2 million annually, starting in 2024.”

Indonesia also announced a grant worth $2 million in response to the “UNRWA Flash Appeal” for the period from April to September 2024.

Ambassador Sarwono concluded by commending Jordan’s efforts, especially the JAF and the Public Security Department, for assisting in the safe evacuation of Indonesians from Lebanon, underscoring the strong bonds between the two nations.