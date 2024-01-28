Indian ambassador commends enduring bond between Jordan, India across various sectors

AMMAN — Indian Ambassador to Jordan Anwar Haleem has underlined the “enduring” bond between Jordan and India that has led to advancements in political, economic, defence, developmental partnership, education, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties.

During a recent interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, Haleem said that “the partnership between the two nations is built on friendship, trust, mutual respect and a shared vision for global peace, fostering a collaborative journey towards progress”.

The ambassador highlighted that the strength of this partnership is attributed to the exceptional leadership and shared vision between His Majesty King Abdullah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the mutual visits between the leaders in 2018 underscored the depth and significance of this alliance.

Haleem also stressed that India and Jordan have experienced a significant surge in their trade and economic relations, establishing a mutually beneficial partnership that leverages each other’s strengths. He also noted that between April 2022 and March 2023, bilateral trade between the two nations soared to an unprecedented $4.425 billion, reflecting remarkable growth compared to the figures of $ 1.695 billion in 2018-19.

The ambassador underscored that this surge has positioned India as the 4th largest trading partner for Jordan in 2023, highlighting the strength and depth of their economic collaboration, adding that “India’s exports to Jordan during 2022-23 totalled $2.29 billion, encompassing a diverse range of products, including mechanical and electrical goods, engineering products, gems and jewellery, oil products, rice, coffee, and leather. In return, India imported goods from Jordan valued at $2.135 billion, with Jordan emerging as a reliable source for essential resources such as fertilisers, phosphates and phosphoric acid”.

He also emphasised that India has made substantial investments in Jordan, with a focus on key sectors such as phosphates and textiles, surpassing a total investment of $1.5 billion, including the collaboration between the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative, which has yielded a joint venture project valued at $860 million, dedicated to the production of Phosphoric Acid, in addition to, JPMC and Arab Potash Company agreements with various Indian fertiliser companies, amounting to a significant sum of $2.5 billion.

He also said that Jordan has welcomed the presence of over 15 garment companies owned by Indians, contributing a cumulative investment of around $500 million, strategically located in the Qualified Industrial Zones.