Increasing allure of vocational training shortens path to employment, say experts

AMMAN — Vocational training in the Kingdom has helped many unemployed youth despite persisting challenges facing the sector, including “a culture of shame” and the affordability to enrol in courses, according to experts.

Haitham Khasawneh, an expert in labour affairs, told The Jordan Times that vocational training forms a bridge between job seekers and employers

“Vocational training bridges the gap between the outcomes of education, training, vocational qualifications and technical skills and the actual needs of labour markets for skilled and mid-skilled jobs,” Khasawneh said.

Jordan’s unemployment rate decreased by 0.4 per cent in the last quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, reaching 22.9 per cent, the Department of Statistics announced last month.

The unemployment rate for youth in the 16-24 age group stood at around 50 per cent, according to Khasawneh. These figures confirm that there is an imbalance in the outcomes of training and education systems, that is, its outputs are not compatible with the requirements of the labour market.

Majed Hammad, a vocational training expert, pointed to the challenges that stand in the way of many young Jordanians, mainly the cost associated with the courses offered.

“Poverty-stricken or disadvantaged individuals cannot afford vocational training and they are considered to be one of the main target groups,” Hammad told The Jordan Times, calling on the concerned authorities to exempt trainees from fees.

“The issues facing the sector are not solely based on affordability of training, but also society’s negative perception of vocational training, which correlates to the academic level equivalency of the vocational training certificate,” Majed said.

For Sameh Ajlouni, a senior labour market analysis specialist, there should be clear equivalency of vocational training certificates to their academic counterparts under the National Qualification Framework.

He noted that the Technical and Vocational Skills Development Commission (TVSDC) is trying to get international accreditation in a step towards increasing the attractiveness of the vocational training.

The TVSDC was established in 2019 as a response to a key recommendation of the National Human Resources Development Strategy 2016-2025. Its mandate is quite diverse and challenging at the same time, Ajlouni said.

The technical and vocational education and training sector faces a number of challenges, including but not limited to, the fragmentation of the sector and the existence of diverse bodies that are concerned with it, he said.

“The image associated with it and its lack of attractiveness especially for youth, in addition to the outdated curricula adopted also pose a challenge,” he added.

Anas Shahin, a former professional trainer at the vocational training corporation, explained the levels of certifications provided in vocational training. “There are three certifications provided. The skill set certification, the skill level certification, and the highest level of certifications which is the professional level certification. The last one involves trainees to take an exam in order to practise the profession legally,” Shahin said.

General Director of the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) Ahmad Gharaibeh said the VTC’s focus is to fill the jobs in demand in labour markets with full private sector engagement.

“The corporation has 35 centres and more than 120 programmes. We have four pillars: Selection criteria, core skills and competency, apprentice job model, and examinations for the trainee to be able to practise the profession up to the highest standards,” Gharaibeh said.

The trainees at the vocational training corporation are offered open career path opportunities and accessibility when it comes to full engagement in labour markets whether regional or international, he said.

“Our aim is to transform the vocational training corporation into a skilled labour connectivity hub in the region,” he added.

Shaima’a Dais said that the vocational training in graphic design she undertook at the VTC came to her aid in starting her own project.

“A lot of skills were gained which paved the way for my career since I have always wanted to start my own project. I took courses related to graphic design software which provided me with what it takes to practise the profession,” she told The Jordan Times.

Finding an open career path is essential and vocational training helps youth in “defining what they excel at the most”, said Yousef Ghazi, a renewable energy engineer, who took vocational training back in 2019.

When asked about his experience, Ghazi said: “I took a free course at a local vocational training centre. The curriculum was well-rounded offering many specialisations which helped me get to know what I tend to excel at and what not, this shaped my career development later on.”