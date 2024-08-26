Inconsistencies in private school book pricing troubles parents

Citizens say that the rising variability in book prices at private schools across Jordan is becoming a major concern for families (JT file)

AMMAN — The rising variability in book prices at private schools across Jordan is becoming a major concern for families, who are increasingly struggling with the unpredictable costs of essential learning materials.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Education published a manual on its website outlining the prices for textbooks for the new academic year and the guidelines for the sale of these books, aiming to standardise prices and ensure fairness.

Alaa Ajrami, a director at a private school, emphasised the importance of knowing the prices of core textbooks to maintain fairness and equity in education.

She also noted that while textbooks are sold at prices set by the ministry, many schools impose additional fees for services unrelated to book sales, such as updates to course materials.

“However, prices for extra-curricular books, which are often sold exclusively through the school, are determined by the school itself,” Ajrami added.

Zain Ziad, a mother of three, told The Jordan Times over the phone on Monday, “This inconsistency makes it difficult for parents to predict book prices and budget for school expenses,” she said, adding that being aware that there is a mechanism that ensures all schools are following the pricing standardised by the ministry would be a “true relief” for many.