IMF Managing Director commends Jordan’s reform commitment and resilience

A Jordanian delegation comprised of Minister of Finance Dr. Mohamad Al-Ississ, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Central Bank Governor Dr. Adel Al-Sharkas, and the secretary general of Finance, Dr. Abdelhakim Al-Shibli met Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

Georgieva congratulated Jordan on the “wisdom, vision and implementation capacity” that enabled Jordan to preemptively reform and withstand the global economic shocks while safeguarding its macro-stability.

After the meeting, Georgieva tweeted, “Pleasure to meet Jordan Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ. The authorities' commitment to their reform agenda under the EFF has helped Jordan weather shocks & restore economic stability. We stand ready to continue supporting Jordan’s efforts for a prosperous & sustainable future”.

Minister of Finance Al-Ississ said that government has conducted an institutionalized and progressive fiscal strategy that expanded the revenue base in an equitable and sustainable manner, without raising marginal tax rates. He added that Jordan was able to maintain its macrostability because it took preventative reforms. The Minister of Finance also discussed ongoing economic challenges facing Jordan such as unemployment.

From his part, Governor Al-Sharkas noted the actions taken by the Central Bank of Jordan to preserve monetary stability, and maintain the resilience of the financial sector.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Toukan discussed the pressing issue of Syrian refugees in Jordan and the global decline in financial support for refugees