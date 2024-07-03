IEC opens accreditation registration for journalists to cover 2024 elections

The Independent Election Commission announces the opening of accreditation for local journalists and media professionals to cover the 2024 parliamentary elections (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced the opening of accreditation for local journalists and media professionals to cover the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The accreditation process is in accordance with the executive instructions for accrediting journalists, media personnel, photographers, technicians, and workers in local and international visual, audio and print media institutions to cover the 2024 Lower House elections, IEC said in a statement.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Commission noted that, according to the instructions published on its website (www.IEC.jo), applications for journalist accreditation will be accepted from July 3 until the end of August 21.

The commission emphasised its commitment to cooperating with media institutions and its efforts to take all necessary measures to enable journalists to cover all stages of the electoral process in accordance with Jordanian legislation and best international practices.

It also noted that inquiries about journalist accreditation can be made by contacting the following: phone 0770448054 and

e-mail: [email protected]