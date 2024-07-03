You are here
IEC opens accreditation registration for journalists to cover 2024 elections
By JT - Jul 03,2024 - Last updated at Jul 03,2024
The Independent Election Commission announces the opening of accreditation for local journalists and media professionals to cover the 2024 parliamentary elections (Petra photo)
AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced the opening of accreditation for local journalists and media professionals to cover the 2024 parliamentary elections.
The accreditation process is in accordance with the executive instructions for accrediting journalists, media personnel, photographers, technicians, and workers in local and international visual, audio and print media institutions to cover the 2024 Lower House elections, IEC said in a statement.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the Commission noted that, according to the instructions published on its website (www.IEC.jo), applications for journalist accreditation will be accepted from July 3 until the end of August 21.
The commission emphasised its commitment to cooperating with media institutions and its efforts to take all necessary measures to enable journalists to cover all stages of the electoral process in accordance with Jordanian legislation and best international practices.
It also noted that inquiries about journalist accreditation can be made by contacting the following: phone 0770448054 and
e-mail: [email protected]
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Friday announced that it would be receiving accreditation applications for media covera
AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday published a detailed report and a comprehensive summary of the 2016 parliamentar
AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday announced it will start receiving accreditation applications for media coverag
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 03, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.