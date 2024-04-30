IEC emphasises electoral inclusivity of youth, women

By Maria Weldali - Apr 30,2024 - Last updated at Apr 30,2024

AMMAN — President of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Musa Maaytah, during the weekly open dialogue at the Government Communication Ministry, reiterated the importance of shared responsibility to ensure the success of the electoral process in the Kingdom.

Speaking during the ministry’s weekly Government Communication Forum, Maaytah said on Tuesday that “There are currently 38 licensed political parties in the country, with 86,000 partisans.”

He also said that the IEC has a national mechanism to address violence against women active in politics and political affairs, pointing the importance of empowering women to participate in elections.

Maaytah added that it is crucial to increasingly integrate youth in political and partisan programmes.

Moreover, he noted that transparency is a key principle for credible elections and that polling commissions have been chosen following a long period of training.

“There are 1600 polling stations…the commission has prepared for the elections in advance.” He said.

The meeting included the participation of Minister of Government Communication, Muhannad Mubaidin, and media representatives and communication specialists.