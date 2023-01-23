IEC chairman, EU ambassador discuss political participation

You are here

By JT - Jan 23,2023 - Last updated at Jan 23,2023

AMMAN — Chairman of the board of commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) Musa Maaytah on Monday acquainted EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou  with the  most prominent roles of the commission. Talks covered the chambers of industry and commerce elections, and the recently updated electoral register to align with electoral law, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. On the commission's awareness and educational campaigns, he said that the IEC targets university students, which promotes political and partisan participation. Hadjitheodosiou   expressed the EU's keenness to support the IEC’s measures towards enhancing electoral integrity and popular participation in elections. 

