Iberoamerican Film Week highlights cinematic contributions of a diverse region

AMMAN — In celebration of Iberoamerican Film Week, a Mexican movie took centre stage at the Royal Film Commission (RFC) in Amman on Tuesday.

Iberoamerican Film Week, a collaborative effort between the RFC and the embassies of Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Venezuela, Panama, Argentina and Chile, is currently underway till September 12, at the RFC’s Outdoor Amphitheatre in Amman.

Mexican Ambassador to Jordan, Roberto Rodriguez Hernandez, told The Jordan Times that Iberoamerican Film Week serves as a platform to raise awareness about the film industry and the rich cultural contributions of Spanish-speaking South American countries.

Hernandez also said that the festival provides a unique opportunity for cinephiles to connect and delve deeper into the cinema of this diverse and vibrant region.

Furthermore, Hernandez explained that Iberoamerican cinema encompasses films produced in Spain, Portugal, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Iberoamerican film boasts a heritage dating back to the early 20th century, he added.

The spotlight of Tuesday’s screening was focused on the 2015 Mexican comedy-drama film titled “Jeremy” (El Jeremías), directed by Anwar Safa.

The film revolves around Martín Castro’s portrayal of Jeremías, an eight-year-old boy diagnosed with a high IQ of 160. Jeremías grapples with a sense of not fitting into his family or community, experiencing boredom at school and uncertainty about his life’s direction.

When Jeremías is offered a place at a special school for gifted children, he faces a challenging decision. He deeply cares for his family and friends, yet he yearns to explore his full potential. Ultimately, Jeremías chooses the special school, albeit with a heavy heart.

“Jeremy” offers a heartwarming and insightful exploration of the trials and tribulations of being a gifted child. The film adeptly balances humour and drama, with outstanding performances from its young cast. It also stands out for its realistic portrayal of poverty and social inequality in Mexico.