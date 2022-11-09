Huneifat, FAO Director-General discuss potential for regional food security observatory

Agriculture Minister Khaled Huneifat meets with Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Qu Dongyu on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Agriculture Minister Khaled Huneifat on Tuesday met with Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Qu Dongyu to discuss FAO’s continued support to Jordan, especially in regard to food security, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, Huneifat referred to Jordan’s national plan for sustainable agriculture, highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts in confronting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent global supply chain crisis.

Amid the global supply chain crisis, Jordan did not suffer from any shortage in basic commodities, thanks to His Majesty King Abdullah’s decision to increase the capacity of grain bunker silos, he added.

The minister highlighted His Majesty's interest in developing the agricultural sector and ensuring food security.

Praising the strategic role of FAO, Huneifat extended appreciation to the organisation’s continuous support to projects in Jordan to face challenges resulting from the increase in the numbers of refugees, climate change and repercussions from the spread of COVID-19.

He also underlined the importance of supporting agricultural training programmes for farmers in Jordan.

On rainfall rates in the Kingdom, the minister said that precipitation has decreased by 40 per cent as a result of climate change, exacerbating the issue of water scarcity in the Kingdom.

To face water shortage, the ministry established additional water harvesting projects, the minister indicated.

As a result of closing 75 per cent of the Kingdom’s land borders due to regional tensions, marketing Jordanian agricultural products was greatly affected, he noted.

Huneifat stressed the need to support the ministry's marketing strategies within the Kingdom’s 2022 national plan for sustainable agriculture, which focused on establishing an advanced agricultural infrastructure.

Dongyu voiced keenness to establish a regional food security observatory in cooperation with the countries in the region, noting the importance of using modern agricultural methods such as agricultural mechanisation and digitalisation.

He also referred to the vitality of global sustainable use and management of water, soil, seeds and fertilisers, to bolster the sector’s resilience and competitiveness in foreign markets and enhance Jordan’s local and regional role in overcoming food security challenges.