Hundreds of children rally in Amman for Gaza support march

AMMAN — Hundreds of children marched through the rain-soaked streets of Amman on Tuesday in solidarity with the children in Gaza.

The march, organised by The Jordan Medical Association, started from the Professional Unions Complex headed towards the headquarters of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Shmeisani. The march drew participants from various backgrounds, unifying them under a shared cause.

Amidst the downpour, these young activists, draped in the Jordanian and Palestinian flags, chanted fervently for the liberation of Palestine from the river to the sea.

Among the determined participants, a notable figure emerged, 7-year-old Salma.

Despite the raindrops clinging to her hair, her spirit remained unbroken as she shared her personal act of protest.

“I’ve decided to no longer order food from my favorite takeaways,” Salma told The Jordan Times.

Salma added that that boycotting these establishments is a small sacrifice for her compared to the struggles our Palestinian brothers and sisters endure daily.

“It’s my way of helping children in Gaza,” Salma said.

Salma’s commitment reflects a growing sentiment among the youth, echoing the call to action for the international community to stand against injustice.

Yasmeen, another resilient voice in the crowd, passionately expressed her support for Palestine. Holding a banner high that read, “Stop the genocide against the Palestinian people”.

“I might be young, but that doesn’t mean I can’t make a difference. I want the world to know that Palestine deserves justice, and I stand with them,” Yasmeen told The Jordan Times.

The event concluded with a call to the United Nations to play a more proactive role in providing relief for the children of Gaza. The young activists distributed leaflets titled “Activities about Beloved Palestine”, aiming to educate others about the rich history and culture of the region.