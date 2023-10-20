Humanitarian aid from Jordan awaits ‘safe corridor to Gaza’

Tents for Palestinians seeking refuge are set up on the grounds of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees centre in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip Thursday (AFP photo by Mahmud Hams)

AMMAN — Humanitarian aid sent for Gaza is still awaiting access in Egyptian territory, said a Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) representative on Thursday.

Speaking with The Jordan Times over the phone, Director of Public Relations Shahed Al Anani said that “until now the first batch of aid consisting of different medical supplies is with the Egyptian Red Crescent, and we are waiting to have a safe corridor to Gaza”.

She noted that the batch was sent last Thursday and the plan was to bring aid to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah land crossing.

The JHCO is coordinating and contacting the Palestinian Ministry of Health and other relevant official sources in order to determine the needed medical care and consumables. “This way the urgently needed health and medical supplies are prioritised,” she explained.

Anani noted that medical assistance roasters are prepared by the relevant Palestinian authorities.

The first batch was sent in partnership with the Foreign Ministry, Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF)/Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF).

The JHCO, together with the Interior Ministry, launched a donation campaign for Gaza via JHCO’s accounts in Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and the organisation’s website: www.jhco.org.jo.