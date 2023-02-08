House speaker visits Turkey, Syria embassies, voices Jordan's solidarity after earthquake

Bottom: Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi meets with Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Erdem Ozan during a visit to the embassy on Wednesday. Top: Safadi meets with Chargé d'Affaires at the Syrian embassy Issam Yanal during a visit to the embassy on Wednesday (Petra photos)

AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi, First Deputy Speaker Ahmad Khalaileh and Head of the House's Foreign Affairs Committee Khaldoun Heina on Wednesday visited the Syrian and Turkish embassies to express their condolences over the victims of the earthquake that struck the two countries.

During a meeting with Syrian Chargé d'Affaires Issam Yanal, Safadi expressed Jordan's readiness to support Syria with all possible means, noting that His Majesty King Abdullah has issued directives to dispatch two relief airplanes to offer assistance to the victims' families in Syria and Turkey, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For his part, Yanal voiced his country's appreciation of Jordan’s role and Syria's gratitude for the Kingdom's support and solidarity with his country after the tragic incident.

During the meeting with Turkish ambassador to Jordan Erdem Ozan, Safadi stressed the Kingdom's solidarity with Turkey and its people to help them overcome the tragic incident.

Ozan expressed his country's appreciation and gratitude for Jordan's support, praising the Royal directives to dispatch aid planes to help those affected by the earthquake.

Safadi also phoned Speaker of the Syrian People's Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh and Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, and expressed Jordanians’ solidarity with the Syrian and Turkish people.