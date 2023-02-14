House speaker receives Saudi delegation to discuss strengthening pan-Arab solidarity

Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Tuesday received the leader and members of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee and the Saudi Shura Council (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Tuesday received the leader and members of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee and the Saudi Shura Council.

Safadi emphasised that Jordan stands by Saudi Arabia and the Arab Gulf states in their efforts to defend their borders and land, and ensure the safety of their citizens, stressing that Jordan's security is an integral part of the Arab Gulf states' security, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The challenges facing the Arab world call for cooperation to strengthen pan-Arab solidarity, he said, highlighting the significance of uniting efforts in support of the fundamental causes of Arab countries, with the Palestinian cause at the forefront.

For his part, Chairman of the Saudi-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Ibrahim Qannas, said that the two nations have a “long history and strong relations” which their leaders are constantly working to further improve.

Members of the Saudi delegation praised Jordan's role in defending the Palestinian cause under His Majesty King Abdullah’s leadership and His Majesty's Custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Saudi Ambassador to Amman Nayef Bin Bandar Al Sudairi said that Jordan plays a significant role in supporting the Palestinian cause through the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, adding that "Jordan is our most important ally in the region, and our entry point to support our Palestinian brothers".