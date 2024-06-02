Hostile environment awareness course concludes at Military Media Training Institute

The hostile environment awareness course concludes on Thursday at the Military Media Training Institute (Photos courtesy of Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army)

AMMAN — The hostile environment awareness course concluded on Thursday at the Military Media Training Institute, where journalists and field correspondents from Mamlaka TV attended the session.

During the event, the Director of Military Media stressed the importance of fieldwork for journalists, emphasising its role in enhancing their capacities, refining their skills and preparing them for effective media coverage, especially in times of crisis and disaster.

The five-day course aimed to equip media professionals with essential skills in both crisis and peaceful situations, mainly improving the quality and reliability of their reporting.

Covering a wide range of theoretical concepts and practical exercises, the course covered topics such as safety in field journalism, identifying hostile environments, and risk assessment, journalistic coverage of unstable situations, travel protocols and team movements in hostile zones.

It also covered procedures for seeking legal and medical assistance.

Practical exercises at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC) included navigating dangerous areas, simulated kidnapping, investigative exercises, and handling explosives.

Trainees were also trained in first aid, as well as the identification and handling of various weapons, chemicals, explosives and mines, and the proper use of gas masks.