Hilal Al Khair brightens hearts this Ramadan with SOS Children's Villages

AMMAN — Children's Villages Jordan has launched its annual Ramadan campaign, "HilalAl Khair" (Crescent of Goodness), to support children and youth who lack parental care.

This initiative highlights the power of community contributions in securing a brighter future for them.

The campaign’s slogan, "Hilal Al Khair", reflects the organisation's belief that every donation, no matter the size, serves as a guiding light in a child’s life, illuminating their path toward a hopeful future, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

With each act of kindness, Hilal Al Khair shines even brighter, thanks to the generosity of individuals and corporations committed to social responsibility.

As part of this year’s campaign, Almarai and Teebah have extended their support, reaffirming their commitment to the mission of SOS Children’s Villages Jordan and the empowerment of children and youth who lack parental care.

Through "Hilal Al Khair," SOS Children’s Villages Jordan offers multiple ways for individuals and corporations to contribute: Zakat donations, providing a source of blessing for both the giver and those in need, continuous charity (or sadaqah jariyah, which is any act in Islam that continues to benefit humanity even after the death of its initiator).

Such actions can ensure a lasting and sustainable impact, sponsorship programmes, and offer long-term support for children and youth who lack parental care.

In an effort to engage the community directly, SOS Children’s Villages Jordan will have a dedicated booth at The Boulevard, Abdali, throughout the Holy month of Ramadan, the statement said.