Heyam Karaki appointed first female GM of Jordan Press Foundation

By JT - Jul 31,2024 - Last updated at Jul 31,2024

AMMAN — The board of directors of The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF)/Al Rai decided on Wednesday to appoint Heyam Karaki as the general manager of the (JPF) after she won the competitive selection process conducted according to the foundation's leadership appointment system.

Karaki holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Mutah University and a diploma in human resources from the German University.

She has progressed through administrative and technical positions within the foundation since 1997, becoming the first woman to hold the position of deputy general manager in March 2021. Karaki also has a diverse range of experience in administrative and executive work, spanning over 27 years.

