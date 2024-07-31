You are here
Heyam Karaki appointed first female GM of Jordan Press Foundation
By JT - Jul 31,2024 - Last updated at Jul 31,2024
AMMAN — The board of directors of The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF)/Al Rai decided on Wednesday to appoint Heyam Karaki as the general manager of the (JPF) after she won the competitive selection process conducted according to the foundation's leadership appointment system.
Karaki holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Mutah University and a diploma in human resources from the German University.
She has progressed through administrative and technical positions within the foundation since 1997, becoming the first woman to hold the position of deputy general manager in March 2021. Karaki also has a diverse range of experience in administrative and executive work, spanning over 27 years.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF)/Al Rai and the Saeed Abbasi and Partners Company for Printing and Technical Services (Al Noor Prin
AMMAN — The Jordan Press Foundation (JPF)/Al Rai and the Jordan Customs Department (JCD) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (Mo
Employees at various governorate offices of the Jordan Press Foundation’s (JPF) Al Rai daily on Sunday continued with their protests, demanding that the JPF offices outside Amman remain open and refusing any pay cuts.
Opinion
Jul 31, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jul 30, 2024
Jul 29, 2024
Jul 31, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.