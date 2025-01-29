Heritage in Action: JASI’s sustainable solutions for Petra’s preservation

The preservation of these landmarks is essential to safeguarding their historical and cultural value for future generations (Photo by Ahmed Khlifat)

PETRA – Jordan’s iconic archaeological site, Petra, continues to be a living testament to human ingenuity and resilience. From monumental theatres to intricately carved tombs, the preservation of these landmarks is essential to safeguarding their historical and cultural value for future generations.

After more than two years of dedicated efforts, Sela for Training and Protection of Heritage, in collaboration with the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), announced the successful conclusion of the Jordan Archaeology as a Sustainable Industry (JASI) project, demonstrating an innovative approach to heritage conservation, prioritising local community engagement, advanced training, and sustainable management practices.

The JASI Project

Launched in October 2022, the JASI project has served as a beacon of innovation in heritage management, with the aim of increasing employment opportunities for Jordanian jobseekers in the Cultural Resources Management (CRM) sector.

Funded by the Swiss Drosos Foundation and PDTRA, the project has provided over 230 job opportunities in the Petra region, trained more than 250 community members, and documented and maintained 30 archaeological monuments. These efforts are not only preserving Petra’s rich legacy but also creating sustainable career paths for local communities. The initiative represents a new model of cooperation between public and private sectors in managing and sustaining Jordanian cultural resources.

JASI introduced multidisciplinary training programmes targeting youth, artisans, and heritage workers, with the goal of empowering local communities and building a sustainable cultural resource management sector. By blending theoretical and practical components, the project ensured participants gained hands-on expertise in conservation techniques, including plaster conservation, mosaic maintenance and mortar repairs.

Key Conservation Milestones

The Main Theatre

As one of Petra’s most iconic landmarks, the Main Theatre underwent vital conservation efforts to combat water erosion and salt damage. After decades of neglect, the last substantial restoration effort dates back to the 1960’s and the 1990’s. The recent initiative, supported by JASI, involved community training programmes that emphasised mortar repair, cleaning, and consolidation work. Participants carried out a detailed condition assessment, created 3D models, and tested mortar samples to match the original texture and colour.

The project also underscored the importance of hands-on training for local workers, combining theoretical knowledge with practical applications. Techniques such as joint cleaning, moisturising, and layered mortar application were employed to restore the northern half of the Theatre, with plans to expand these efforts.

The Tomb of Sextus Florentinus

A symbol of Nabatean craftsmanship, the Tomb of Sextus Florentinus posed unique challenges due to its difficult-to-access façades. For the first time, rope-access conservation techniques were implemented, empowering a new generation of heritage professionals. Notably, five women received certifications in rope-access techniques, breaking barriers and pioneering the role of women in heritage conservation.

The rope-access training equipped participants with advanced skills such as anchor-point setups, knot systems, and rescue procedures. The initiative culminated in an independent descent on the tomb, marking a significant milestone in conservation practices.

The initiative leveraged expertise from Amman’s Polygon Training Centre and Acrobatica, Europe’s leading rope-access training company, whose specialists provided on-site mentorship in Petra.

The Byzantine Church

Dating back to the 5th and 6th centuries, the Byzantine Church in Petra boasts intricate mosaics and marble floors. Conservation work over the past year and a half focused on cleaning, drying, and chemical treatments for the mosaics, while detached opus sectile pieces were meticulously reattached. For slab floors, water pooling issues required removing and reassembling the stones with new mortar lines, preserving the integrity of this ancient structure.

Community Engagement and Sustainability

A cornerstone of the JASI project was its commitment to engaging Petra’s local communities, particularly the Bedouin groups who have long faced economic instability due to fluctuating tourism markets. For years, many locals relied on offering donkey and camel rides, selling trinkets, or participating in seasonal archaeological projects, earning limited incomes with few opportunities for sustained engagement.

This lack of stable involvement often fostered indifference toward cultural heritage preservation efforts. By providing training and job opportunities, the JASI project sought to change this narrative, encouraging community members to view heritage preservation as a viable career path. Over two years, the project trained more than 132 individuals in various fields, created 35 job opportunities, and documented and preserved 21 archaeological monuments, including the Roman bath in Petra. It also launched the Cultural Ambassadors Programme, training 48 school students, and developed a bilingual digital archive.

The success of the JASI project underscores the transformative potential of combining local expertise, international collaboration, and innovative techniques to protect Jordan’s rich cultural heritage while empowering the very communities that call Petra home.