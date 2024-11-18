Health Ministry hosts meeting to resolve dispute over doctors’ fees regulation

Health Ministry hosts a meeting to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Jordan Medical Association and various insurance bodies regarding the 2024 Doctors’ Fees Regulation (JT file)

AMMAN — A crucial meeting took place on Monday at the Health Ministry to resolve the ongoing dispute between the Jordan Medical Association (JMA) and various insurance bodies regarding the 2024 Doctors’ Fees Regulation, recently published in the Official Gazette.

The government delegation was led by Health Minister Firas Hawari, along with Minister of Government Communications and official government spokesperson Mohammad Momani, and Minister of State for Legal Affairs Fayyad Qudah.

Representatives from the insurance sector included President of the Jordanian Association for Health Insurance (JAHI) Nazeer Bateh, JAHI Secretary-General Fawaz Ajlouni, Chairman of the Jordan Insurance Federation (JIF) Majed Smeirat, JIF CEO Muayyad Kloob, and legal representative Raed Awdat.

The meeting also saw participation from JMA President Ziad Zoubi and President of the Cooperative Fund Hatem Rawashdeh.

Hawari stressed the significance of cooperation and national responsibility, highlighting the collective commitment of all parties to uphold the rule of law and adhere to legal provisions.

An agreement was reached during the discussions to implement the 2024 Doctors’ Fees Regulation, as published in the Official Gazette, with its enforcement slated for June 15, 2025.

The meeting also approved the mechanisms for implementing the Cooperative Fund bylaw for doctors (No. 158 of 2018).

To finalise the details and executive procedures for the bylaw’s implementation, a committee was formed, consisting of three members from the JMA and three members from the insurance sector.

The committee will be chaired by Health Ministry Secretary-General for Primary Health and Epidemics Raed Shboul, with a set deadline for completion by June 15, 2025.