HCD training maps conditions of persons with functional disabilities

AMMAN — The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) completed a training programme which mapped the living conditions of persons with functional difficulties in the Kora District, conducted in close cooperation with the Department of Statistics and the UN ESCWA (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia). The training programme was conducted on HCD’s premises December 14 through 15, 2022.

The programme trained participants on utilising the Washington Group Extended Set of Questions (WGESQ) on functional difficulties, and the living conditions for persons with functional difficulties within statistical mappings implemented by the DOS. The training is part of HCD and DOS’ preparation to conduct a comprehensive map of the living conditions of persons with functional difficulties in the Kora District of Irbid in the beginning of 2023, according to a statement from HCD.

The training was conducted by ESCWA expert Nada Jaafar, and targeted staff from both HCD and DOS. The training also focused on acquainting participants with the concept of functional difficulties and how to collate data using the WGESQ. Trainings also centred on developing questions about the living conditions of persons with functional difficulties and on how to calculate indicators and analyse data.

It is worth mentioning that Jordan is one of the first Arab countries to apply the extended set of questions. The project is funded by the Irbid Municipality Council and HCD, the statement said.