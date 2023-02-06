HCD presents winners of 2nd ‘Address Me Objectively’ media competition

HH Prince Mired, HH Princess Dina Mired, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa and guests during a ceremony to honour the winners of the second edition of the ‘Address Me Objectively’ media competition in Amman on Monday (Photo courtesy of HCD)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HH Prince Mired, President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), the council on Monday announced the winners of the second edition of the “Address Me Objectively” media competition.

In his remarks, Prince Mired underscored the important role that media plays as one of the primary pillars promoting the rights of persons with disabilities.

He also noted that the media has a “deep influence” in changing dominant conceptions and attitudes in society.

Further, the HCD president welcomed the positive and “tangible changes in the media scene” concerning addressing the issues and rights of people with disabilities, in accordance with a rights-based methodology.

This shift was reflected in the number of participants in the competition’s second edition. The 2022 edition saw 110 media representatives apply for the contest, compared with 74 participants in 2021, he added.

In conclusion, Prince Mired noted that “the council’s message will not be achieved unless the rights of persons with disabilities are placed among the priorities of media organisations’ agendas”.

During the ceremony, HCD Secretary-General Muhannad Azzeh talked about positive and negative media formats and coverage concerning disability.

The competition, first launched in 2021, is focused on spreading awareness of the rights of people with disabilities and motivating media professionals to address disability issues and priorities in a manner that is distant from stereotypical portrayals of persons with disabilities, according to an HCD statement made available to The Jordan Times.

Moreover, the competition focuses on attitudinal and environmental barriers to disabled persons’ enjoyment of their primary rights.

In the visual media category, Raad bin Treif won first place with his television report on educational challenges for students with visual disabilities. In the drama category, Ezat Dablan, whose work focused on disabled people’s right to start a family.

Islam Freihat won first place in the written media category, while Ammar Borini won first place in the audio media category.