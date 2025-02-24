HCD launches January report, promoting inclusive art, tourism

HCD aims to enhance the quality of services provided to persons with disabilities (Photo courtesy of HCD)

AMMAN — The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD) has launched its monthly report for January 2025, continuing its promotional campaign for the Global Disability Summit (GDS 2025) scheduled to take place in Berlin on April 2-3.

The summit is co-organised by Germany, Jordan and the International Disability Alliance, with a focus on accessibility to art and inclusive tourism, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Around 277 trainees undergo training programmes implemented by HCD to enhance and build their capacities in the field of the rights of persons with disabilities.

HCD also announced the launch of its 2025 promotional campaign for the GDS, set to be held in partnership with Germany, Jordan, and the International Disability Alliance in early April this year.

To mark this occasion, a cultural and artistic event titled "Lighting the Way to Diversity and Inclusive Art " was organised under the patronage of Chief Chamberlain of the Royal Hashemite Court and HCD President HH Prince Raad bin Zeid.

The event featured the illumination of the Jordan Museum with yellow and dark blue lights, symbolising accessibility for persons with disabilities, particularly those with low vision.

The event included a dialogue with a number of persons with disabilities who excelled in artistic and cultural fields such as training and capacity building, engraving on copper and creating models that simulate archaeological sites in Jordan.

The event also included a musical performance that featured musicians with and without disabilities, during which Jordanian singer Ghada Abbasi presented a collection of traditional and national songs.

The event concluded with a guided tour inside the museum facilities, reflecting the inclusive environment and accessibility for persons with disabilities of various type of impairments.

Prince Mired led the council's delegation to participate in the preparatory meeting for the GDS, which was held in Berlin.

He addressed the most recent developments between the three organisers in preparation for the Summit, and the delegation was briefed on the designated venue for hosting the Summit and the logistical details coordinated by the organising company.

HCD aims to enhance the quality of services provided to persons with disabilities and to build and strengthen the capacities of entities offering these services.

To this end, the Council launched five training programs. Four of these programmes targeted public staff in several health centres affiliated with the Ministry of Health, while the fifth program focused on students from Al Mutran schools.

In alignment with public service standards and their quality assurance, HCD granted 24 accredited certificates to trainees after their qualification through a programme, developed by HCD, aim to improve and ensure the quality of services provided to persons with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorders, the statement said.

HCD conducted field visits to centres providing services for persons with disabilities and elderly individuals of both genders. 15 field visits to several shelters and elderly care facilities was carried out to assess the current status of accessibility preparation process, and also the requirements for enhancing health services, such as early intervention and therapeutic services.