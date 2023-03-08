HCD, GIZ launch Inclusive Education Conference in Jordan

HH Prince Mired and guests during the Inclusive Education Conference in Amman on Wednesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HH Prince Mired, president of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ, held the Inclusive Education Conference on Wednesday.

The two-day event aims at presenting and discussing best inclusive education practices that can be adopted in Jordan to cater to students with disabilities, according to the organisers.

The event also emphasises the importance of inclusive education and inclusive early childhood education, and also addresses challenges of students with disabilities.

The Inclusive Education Conference brings together policy makers, donors, academics, education experts, researchers, parents, school principals, teachers and advocates to share best practices and explore cost-effective and innovative approaches using existing resources to create a welcoming learning environment in Jordanian public schools.

“The Jordanian government, with all its national and international partners, are committed to ensuring the accessibility of an inclusive and equitable quality education that enhances lifelong learning opportunities for all,” Najwa Qubailat, secretary general of the Ministry of Education for Administrative and Financial Affairs, said during her remarks.

Qubailat noted that access to quality and equitable education is part of the fourth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 4) that the government is persistent to achieve by the year 2030.

“The ministry is looking forward to the recommendations and the findings of the conference that will contribute to fostering the inclusive learning programmes at the Ministry of Education’s institutions,” Qubailat added.

“Aligning Jordanian policies with international principles through the endorsement of the Declaration on Inclusion and Diversity in Education in Jordan is extremely important,” Elisabeth Girrbach, GIZ Jordan country director, said during her remarks.

Girrbach added that the declaration ensures inclusion of all groups of children prone to exclusion in the Jordanian context.

The Inclusive Education Conference is part of the Promoting Quality in Inclusive Education in Jordan (PROMISE) Programme implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), according to a statement by GIZ.

The statement added that the PROMISE Programme aims at improving equal access to schools in Jordan through joining forces with the Ministry of Education, the HCD and other international and national actors.