Hassan denounces Israel's attack on Gaza, calls for int'l intervention to stop bloodshed

AMMAN – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan described Israel's aggression on Gaza as an "attack on humanity," calling for an international intervention to stop the bloodshed.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting in Madaba, Hassan warned that the deliberate targeting of civilians, especially children and women, and the use of starvation as a means of forced displacement constitute grave human rights violations that must stop, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"Jordan remains steadfast in its support for the Palestinian people and their right to statehood," Hassan said, highlighting His Majesty King Abdullah's ongoing efforts to support their steadfastness in their homeland.

Hassan stressed that the steadfastness is the only guarantee for the Palestinians to realise their full rights, paramount of which is the right to establish an independent sovereign state on the pre-1967 borders based on the two-state solution.

Reiterating Jordan's firm stance on the Palestinian cause, the prime minister underlined the Kingdom's well-established principles, expressed by King Abdullah's three noes: no to displacement, no to resettlement, and no to any alternative homeland.