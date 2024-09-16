You are here
Harvest Moon to light up Jordan's skies on Tuesday night
By JT - Sep 16,2024 - Last updated at Sep 16,2024
AMMAN — The Harvest Moon will light up Jordan's skies on Tuesday night in a "spectacular" astronomical event.
In its full glory as a supermoon, this celestial phenomenon offers a blend of beauty and practical benefits for both stargazers and agricultural enthusiasts, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
What makes the Harvest Moon special is that it rises earlier and sets later than other full moons throughout the year, providing extra hours of natural light.
The term "Harvest Moon" refers to the full, bright Moon that occurs closest to the start of autumn, according to https://spaceplace.nasa.gov.
The name dates from the time before electricity, when farmers depended on the Moon's light to harvest their crops late into the night, the website noted, adding that the Moon's light was particularly important during fall, when harvests are the largest.
