Happy Eid

By JT - Apr 21,2023 - Last updated at Apr 21,2023

The Jordan Times will not be published on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in observance of the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The next issue of the newspaper will hit newsstands on Wednesday. We wish our readers a happy holiday.

 

