You are here
Happy Eid
By JT - Apr 21,2023 - Last updated at Apr 21,2023
The Jordan Times will not be published on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in observance of the Eid Al Fitr holiday.
The next issue of the newspaper will hit newsstands on Wednesday. We wish our readers a happy holiday.
Related Articles
Opinion
Apr 20, 2023
Apr 20, 2023
Apr 20, 2023
Apr 20, 2023
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 19, 2023
Apr 19, 2023
Apr 19, 2023
Apr 19, 2023
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.