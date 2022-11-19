Hamdi Tabbaa elected president of Federation of Arab Businessmen

AMMAN — The general assembly of the Federation of Arab Businessmen (FAB) has elected Hamdi Tabbaa as president of the federation for the years 2022-2026 during a virtual session.

According to a FAB statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, on Saturday, the federation elected Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassem Al Thani of Qatar and Tareq Al Sharif of Tunisia as deputies for the president.

During the meeting, Tabbaa expressed the Amman-based federation’s keenness to exert all efforts to realise goals to serve the Arab business community, achieve pan-Arab economic integration and stimulate pan-Arab investments.

He also welcomed the joining of the Iraqi Business Council as a new member of the federation and expressed hope that it would contribute to strengthening economic relations between the two countries’ business communities.

The president said that all countries have been negatively affected by the global crises resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, inflation waves and price hikes, as well as exchange rate fluctuations for hard currencies, among other challenges.

In this regard, he said that these hardships have changed countries’ priorities, which are now focused on achieving food security, balancing supply and demand, and full recovery from the pandemic in various economic sectors, while protecting their economies from unexpected future shocks.

FAB Secretary General Thabet Taher delivered a briefing on the top features of the action plan of the federation scheduled to be implemented in 2023, stressing that the federation welcomes any relevant proposals from members of the general assembly.