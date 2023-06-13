Green Fins launched in Aqaba, spearheading marine conservation efforts

AMMAN — The internationally acclaimed Green Fins programme was officially launched in Aqaba on Monday, marking a significant milestone in marine conservation efforts.

This collaborative initiative, initiated by Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), is aligned with a long-term sustainability plan as well as the establishment of Aqaba Marine Reserve and designed to promote sustainable diving and snorkelling practices. It aims to protect and preserve the Red Sea's pristine coral reefs and marine ecosystems, according to a statement from Green Fins.

Green Fins, developed and led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Reef-World Foundation, provides an innovative approach to mitigate the environmental impacts caused by the rapidly growing tourism industry.

By working closely with the diving and snorkelling industry, Green Fins empowers dive centres and operators to adopt environmentally friendly practices while educating and engaging tourists to become responsible marine enthusiasts.

The launch of the Green Fins programme in Aqaba is a testament to Jordan's ongoing commitment to safeguarding its natural resources and promoting sustainable tourism, read the statement.

The Green Fins approach in Aqaba will involve local dive centres and snorkelling operators through an accreditation system that promotes best environmental practices. Participating diving and snorkelling operators will undergo assessments, receive training, and implement measures to reduce their environmental footprints, such as responsible waste management, proper mooring techniques, and promoting responsible snorkelling and scuba diving behaviour.

A vital aspect of the Green Fins programme is fostering awareness among tourists and visitors. Through the use of informative materials and engaging activities, tourists will be encouraged to make responsible choices while exploring Aqaba's breathtaking underwater realm. Visitors will actively preserve the marine ecosystem and support the local community's sustainable development by embracing sustainable practices.

“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome Jordan to the network of countries who have adopted the Green Fins initiative to support the development of a sustainable marine tourism industry,” noted Chloe Harvey, Executive Director of The Reef-World Foundation.

“Tourism is an incredibly important part of Aqaba’s economy. The marine life found within these waters is a key asset to the economy. The sad reality is that coral reefs are under threat globally and could be gone in our lifetime – if they go, the health and well-being of people and the planet go with them. Through Green Fins, ASEZA will support local marine tourism businesses to thrive in harmony with the marine environment, helping to preserve it for future generations to come.”

In parallel with the programme launch, ASEZA announced the commencement of its Assessor Training in the vibrant city of Aqaba. The Green Fins Assessor Training aims to equip local diving professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to assess and guide diving operators towards environmentally friendly practices, further enhancing the region's commitment to marine conservation.

The Assessor Training, scheduled between June 10 and June 15, represents a significant step forward in Jordan's efforts to protect its marine ecosystems while fostering responsible tourism, the statement said

This initiative is organised by ASEZA with the support of the "Employment-oriented MSME promotion" project implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), with the ultimate aim of improving the competitiveness of local diving centres to environmentally conscious tourists and help protect the environment.

The training programme will bring together a diverse group of local diving experts, environmentalists and industry leaders. The assessor candidates were selected among representatives of the Royal Jordanian Navy Forces, Aqaba Marine Reserve and the University of Jordan.

Green Fins Assessor Training offers participants a comprehensive curriculum designed to develop their understanding of sustainable dive tourism practices and their ability to assess diving operations against a set of internationally recognised standards.

Attendees will gain expertise in identifying potential environmental threats, advising on best practices for waste management, promoting responsible diving behaviour, and providing valuable guidance to dive operators.

Nayef Hmeidi Al Fayez, ASEZA Chief Commissioner, expressed his enthusiasm for the Assessor Training, stating: "This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable development in Aqaba. By providing the necessary tools and expertise to our local diving professionals, we can ensure that our marine ecosystems remain pristine for generations to come. We are proud to be part of this global effort."

Completing the Assessor Training will empower participants to conduct assessments of local scuba diving centres and snorkel operators, evaluating their compliance with the Green Fins Code of Conduct. These assessments will provide valuable feedback to operators and help them make informed decisions that reduce their environmental impact, protect sensitive marine habitats, and enhance the overall sustainability of the dive tourism industry in Aqaba.

As the second country in the Middle East to implement the Green Fins programme, Jordan has been at the forefront of marine conservation initiatives. The rich biodiversity of the Red Sea, coupled with Aqaba's status as a popular diving destination, underscores the importance of sustainable practices in preserving this unique underwater ecosystem, the statement said.

The Green Fins programme, developed and managed by The Reef-World Foundation in partnership with UNEP, has positively impacted over 15 countries. By engaging dive centres, industry stakeholders, and local communities, Green Fins has effectively reduced the negative environmental impacts of diving and snorkelling activities.

With the Green Fins programme launch in Aqaba, Jordan is a leading global destination committed to balancing tourism growth with environmental preservation. This pioneering effort sets an example for other coastal communities worldwide to emulate, fostering a collective responsibility towards safeguarding our oceans for generations to come, read the statement.

High-ranking dignitaries, including representatives of ASEZA, The Reef-World Foundation, the MSME project implemented by GIZ and the Aqaba Marine Reserve, opened the event, which took place at the Aqaba Marine Reserve facilities.