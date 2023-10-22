Greek Orthodox Archdiocese deplores Israeli crimes against places of worship 

Palestinians search the destroyed annex of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, the oldest church still in use in Gaza, damaged in a strike on Gaza City on Friday (AFP photo by Dawood Nemer)

AMMAN — The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Jordan on Friday condemned the Israeli crimes against places of worship and as well as the offences against Muslims and Christians in besieged Gaza.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Archdiocese condemned in the harshest terms the Israeli assault on civilians, schools and hospitals in Gaza.

The Archdiocese called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards Gazans, who are facing genocide due to the Israeli aggression.

The Archdiocese affirmed its support for His Majesty King Abdullah, who rejects the displacement of families in Gaza and supports all the rights of the Palestinian people, and praised His Majesty's diplomatic efforts to halt the aggression and deliver relief and medical aid to Palestinians in Gaza.