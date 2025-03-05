Gov't to launch passenger transport support fund to boost public transit services

By JT - Mar 05,2025 - Last updated at Mar 05,2025

AMMAN — Acting Director General of the Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) Mohammad Qaryouti on Wednesday reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing the public transport sector to better meet the needs of citizens.

Qaryouti announced the establishment of a Passenger Transport Support Fund, a new initiative designed to sustain and improve services while keeping transportation affordable for both operators and passengers.

The fund aims to ensure the long-term viability of the sector and enhance service quality, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The first phase of the restructuring plan for intercity public transport networks will focus on the most heavily trafficked routes, serving the greatest number of passengers he said.

"As part of this initiative, four major routes will be launched in the initial phase, connecting key governorates with the capital: Irbid–Amman, Jerash–Amman, Salt–Amman, and Karak–Amman."

He also emphasised that under the new plan, passenger fares will remain unchanged at current levels.

Additionally, a government decision will grant a 50 per cent exemption on licensing and permit fees for all public transport vehicles under the commission’s jurisdiction, including large and medium-sized buses as well as taxis.

Licensed transport investment companies will also benefit from a 25 per cent reduction in interest on outstanding financial obligations.