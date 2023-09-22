Gov’t keen to enhance consultation on promoting human rights among all stakeholders — Abdallat

AMMAN — Director of the Prime Ministry’s Human Rights Department Khalil Abdallat on Thursday stressed that the political will in Jordan, represented by His Majesty King Abdullah, is keen on enhancing human rights along with the reform and modernisation system.

Abdallat made his remarks during a consultation meeting, organised by Al Hayat Centre (RASED) with civil society institutions in Russeifa, that aimed to enhance these institutions’ role and contributions to developing the human rights status at the local and international levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abdallat pointed out that the government approved a package of laws, policies and practices that aim to help implement the obligations and commitments of international human rights mechanisms, particularly the recommendations of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of human rights.

Through holding such meetings, Abdallat said that the government seeks to enhance national consultation among all stakeholders in the UPR, noting that Jordanian civil society institutions are a key partner to develop the reform system in the human rights sector and a main contributor to enhancing democracy and the rule of law.

Abdallat also highlighted civil society institutions’ contributions and engagement with the preparation of the Comprehensive National Human Rights Plan 2016-2025, which was the Kingdom’s first strategic document for improving the state of human rights.

RASED Representative Abdullah Ghweiri praised the efforts of the government and the Human Rights Department in holding these consultation meetings with civil society institutions to improve the state of human rights in Jordan.