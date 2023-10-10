Gov’t committed to combating corruption, ensuring transparency — PM

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh receives a copy of Integrity & Anti-Corruption Commission annual report for the year 2022 from IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday received a copy of the Jordan Integrity & Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) annual report for the year 2022, Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating all forms of corruption, safeguarding public money and boosting transparency and integrity in implementation of Royal directives stipulated in the Royal Decree and His Majesty’s Speech from the Throne.

In partnership with the commission, the government is committed to promoting national integrity within both administrative bodies and private sectors. Khasawneh directed the ministries and public institutions to assess the recommendations included in the report.

For his Part, IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi highlighted the IACC’s main achievements outlined in the report, including the retrieval of JD517 million from corruption cases in the period between 2019 and 2022.